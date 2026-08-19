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Apartments for sale in İyidere, Turkey

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6 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in İyidere, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
The modern villa is located in the picturesque area of Ovadzhik, at the foot of Mount Babada…
$1,36M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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3 bedroom apartment in İyidere, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Of course, the brigh…
$286,454
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
We bring to your attention a unique villa located on a plot of 1200 m2, with breathtaking vi…
$973,942
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Apartment in İyidere, Turkey
Apartment
İyidere, Turkey
Area 50 m²
5★ Investment Apartments in Hisaronyu (Fethiye) – 3 km to Oludeniz beach with guaranteed ren…
$257,808
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3 bedroom apartment in İyidere, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$514,820
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