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Pool Studios for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
🏡 Smart Apartments in Küçükçekmece – No Down Payment, Easy Installments- Ready To move Ow…
$135,000
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Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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