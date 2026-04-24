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Villas for sale in İnegöl, Turkey

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Villa 5 bedrooms in İnegöl, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İnegöl, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Indoor Pool and Elevator in Bursa İnegöl İnegöl is a …
$1,45M
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