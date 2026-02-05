Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Germencik
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Germencik, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Germencik, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Germencik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,91M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go