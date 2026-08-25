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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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penthouses
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18 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$220 141
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Gazipaşa Pazarci Center Location High-Quality Construction Cumhuriyet / Pazarcı / Gazipaşa…
$78 658
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$150 255
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, on the River Road and Close to the Sea High-Quality Residential Complex w…
$194 596
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$83 471
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3 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/10
Gazipaşa Pazarcı'da Harika Konumda , Geniş ve Ferah 3+1 Daire, İskan Ruhsatı İçin Uygun P…
$194 991
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$262 073
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$115 312
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$91 334
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$124 914
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$75 188
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4 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 10/10
Unparalleled Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Ready-to-Use Site Suitable for Loan 4+1 Duplex -…
$224 703
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3 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/10
Unique Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Fully Ready Residential Complex 3+1 Apartment for Sale …
$144 592
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$144 592
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, on the River Road and Close to the Sea High-Quality Residential Complex w…
$69 826
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
In Gazipaşa Pazarcı, Within a High-Quality Residential Complex with Open Surroundings, Where…
$58 375
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/10
What you get: Exclusive project in the new Gazipasha district. On construction: Constructio…
$114 265
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Gazipaşa is the name of a paradise hidden between the green of the Taurus Mountains and the …
$123 623
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