  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Gazipasa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Korubasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Korubasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
The new project of the residential complex will consist of one 9-storey unit located in the …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Korubasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Korubasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
A two -room apartment is put up for sale from the owner, a living area of ​​55 sq.m., on the…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Are you used to living in comfort and want to buy a house in Alanya? The new residence is lo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turke…
$234,064
2 room apartment in Korubasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Korubasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
The new residential complex consists of four 6-story blocks with a facade in a modern style.…
Price on request
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Area 46 m²
A new project in Gazipash. Plot 4231 m ². 7 floors and 82 apartments: 70 apartments 1+1 and …
$123,978
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Area 47 m²
Gazipasha — A wonderful ecological place with many fruit gardens and forests. It is quiet an…
$92,983
2 room apartment in Korubasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Korubasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
Many developers looked at Gazipash for the active development of modern residential complexe…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Korubasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Korubasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
A new premium residential complex in Gazipash, located in a well -maintained territory 900 m…
Price on request
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Area 60 m²
A modern 10-storey residential complex is located in Pazardzhi, one of the most prestigious …
$145,674
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Area 43 m²
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of a beautiful apartme…
$134,309
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Area 46 m²
The new complex from the developer in the Gazipash area. Location: The project is locate…
$122,015
2 room apartment in Korubasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Korubasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
We bring to your attention the project of the premium residential complex class - in the Gaz…
Price on request
