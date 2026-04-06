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Monthly rent of apartments in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
2-Bedroom Furnished Apartment in a Project for Rent in Fethiye The rental apartment in Fethi…
$783
per month
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