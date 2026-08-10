Residential properties for sale in Demre, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Demre, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Demre, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demre, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 3 + 1 with magnificent panoramic sea views. The incredible atmosphere of exquisite lux…
$1,485
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Demre, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Demre, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to Kekova Villa, one of the most luxurious establishments in Demra and on the Medite…
$2,474
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