  Realting.com
  Turkey
  Çorum
  Residential
  House
  Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Çorum, Turkey

Alaca
4
Kargı
3
9 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Adabuku, a picturesque settlement in Bodrum, offers a stunning blend of blue bays, lush pine…
$1,09M
6 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Situated in the tranquil Faralya neighborhood, at the easternmost edge of the famous Fethiye…
$2,56M
6 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Located in the southwestern region of Turkey, Fethiye is a gem of Mugla, drawing millions of…
$1,33M
4 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Adabuku, located in the heart of Bodrum, Mugla, is becoming one of the most sought-after des…
$1,98M
4 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Adabuku, these luxury villas are part of an award-winn…
$2,27M
5 bedroom house in Karaagac, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Karaagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 406 m²
These detached villas are located in the Buyukcekmece district of istanbul, a region known f…
$2,22M
5 bedroom house in Uzunyurt, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Uzunyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Fethiye, located in the eastern part of Mugla and dating back to the 4th century BC, is reno…
$1,86M
5 bedroom house in Karaagac, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Karaagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
These detached villas are located in Buyukcekmece, istanbul, near the beautiful Buyukcekmece…
$1,40M
House in Gazipasa, Turkey
House
Gazipasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Our stunning villas, nestled in the scenic Kargicak neighborhood, offer an exceptional blend…
$988,149
Properties features in Çorum, Turkey

