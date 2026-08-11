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Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Cottage village 4+1 Villa in Aydın
Bahcearasi, Turkey
from
$372,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Didim Altinkum Çamlık 4 villas (2 twins) for sale Each villa 4+1 240m2 3 floors 5 rooms 1 salon 4 bedrooms Separate kitchen 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Each villa has its own private pool B-B-Q Alcove Car park To the sea 850 meters
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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