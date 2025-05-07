Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes for Sale in Çiğli, Turkey

4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Çiğli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/3
New Build Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in İzmir Sasalı Sasalı is one of the peaceful…
$337,965
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Çiğli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
New Build Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in İzmir Sasalı Sasalı is one of the peaceful…
$241,313
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Çiğli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments in a Development Area Close to Bostanlı and Mavişehir in İzmir Apartments are loc…
$308,478
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Çiğli, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments in a Development Area Close to Bostanlı and Mavişehir in İzmir Apartments are loc…
$376,524
