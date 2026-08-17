Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çiftlikköy
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Çiftlikköy, Turkey

;
1 property total found
Shop 460 m² in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Shop 460 m²
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Shop with Storage Room in Yalova Kelebek Çayırı Area Yalova is a beautiful city w…
$565,645
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go