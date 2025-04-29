Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Central Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Nevşehir
32
Avanos
32
Ankara
14
Kalecik
10
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$420,225
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,203
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
The project is being built on a 3.514m2 plot in Belek/Kadriye region, consisting of 3 blocks…
$193,251
