Shops for sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

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Shops for sale in Çekmeköy, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Shop 291 m² in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Shop 291 m²
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for Sale in Çekmeköy with High Income Potential Çekmeköy, located on the Asian side of …
$1,06M
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Shop 86 m² in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Shop 86 m²
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
$138,242
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