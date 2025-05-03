Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow
  5. Garage

Bungalows with garage for sale in Turkey

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
$250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go