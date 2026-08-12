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Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Turkey

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3 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Mountain Homes in Forest in Bursa Osmangazi The homes are located close to the Uludag hotel …
$633,630
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Muğla Seydikemer is a district of Muğla ci…
$359,088
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
$250,000
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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