Seaview Villas for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey

74 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€551,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,16M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Akyarlar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,52M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,48M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
3+1 Detached Villas in Bodrum Golkoy Facing Seaviews The villas are located in the Gölköy di…
€1,52M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 970 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Stone Villas with a Curtilage and Private Swimming Pool in Bodrum Gumusluk Villas f…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Sea View Villas For Sale in Bodrum Yalikavak Villas for sale are located in Yalikavak…
€1,63M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Detached Villas Within Walking Distance of Many Social Amenities in Bodrum Villas …
€3,28M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious Villas with The Sea and Nature Views and Advantageous Prices in Turkbuku Luxe vill…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
Modernly-Designed Luxurious Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Yalikavak The luxury villa…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Bodrum Mugla Modern villas are situated in Yalikav…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 528 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Unique Project in Bodrum Center Detached…
€4,60M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Unique Project in Bodrum Center Detached…
€3,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Sea View Detached Villas in Turgutreis, Bodrum Luxurious villas are located in the Turgutrei…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra Luxe Triplex Villas with Bodrum Castle and Kos Island View in Bodrum Villas with moder…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Gündoğan Bodrum Brand new houses are located…
€1,95M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Chic and Luxurious Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas are located…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Detached Home with Sea View and Private Pier in Yalikavak Bodrum Home is located in the Yalı…
€800,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 583 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Housing Project with Private Beach in Bodrum Gumusluk Bodrum luxury vil…
€7,30M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Housing Project with Private Beach in Bodrum Gumusluk Bodrum luxury vil…
€3,43M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 579 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Detached Villas with Private Cove in a Forest in Bodrum The beachfront villas are l…
€8,03M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Detached Villas Intertwined with Nature in Bodrum Golkoy The villas in Mugla Bodrum for sale…
€4,75M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Uninterrupted Sea Views in Bodrum Gundogan Villas are located in Gundog…
€1,40M

