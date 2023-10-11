UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Bodrum
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Clear all
74 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€551,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,16M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
5
530 m²
3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
8
6
310 m²
2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,52M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
7
5
497 m²
1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
215 m²
2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,48M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
5
454 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
7
501 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
6
392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
5
395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
9
10
1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
4
3
163 m²
2
3+1 Detached Villas in Bodrum Golkoy Facing Seaviews The villas are located in the Gölköy di…
€1,52M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
6
4
970 m²
1/2
Detached Stone Villas with a Curtilage and Private Swimming Pool in Bodrum Gumusluk Villas f…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
6
345 m²
1/3
Luxury Sea View Villas For Sale in Bodrum Yalikavak Villas for sale are located in Yalikavak…
€1,63M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
6
7
650 m²
1/3
Furnished Detached Villas Within Walking Distance of Many Social Amenities in Bodrum Villas …
€3,28M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
8
5
670 m²
1/3
Luxurious Villas with The Sea and Nature Views and Advantageous Prices in Turkbuku Luxe vill…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
5
330 m²
1/3
Modernly-Designed Luxurious Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Yalikavak The luxury villa…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
4
358 m²
2
Modern Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Bodrum Mugla Modern villas are situated in Yalikav…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
6
5
528 m²
3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Unique Project in Bodrum Center Detached…
€4,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
5
4
434 m²
1/3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Unique Project in Bodrum Center Detached…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
5
3
280 m²
Sea View Detached Villas in Turgutreis, Bodrum Luxurious villas are located in the Turgutrei…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
394 m²
3
Ultra Luxe Triplex Villas with Bodrum Castle and Kos Island View in Bodrum Villas with moder…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
4
194 m²
2
Luxury Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Gündoğan Bodrum Brand new houses are located…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
240 m²
Chic and Luxurious Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas are located…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
95 m²
Detached Home with Sea View and Private Pier in Yalikavak Bodrum Home is located in the Yalı…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
7
5
583 m²
2
Detached Villas in a Housing Project with Private Beach in Bodrum Gumusluk Bodrum luxury vil…
€7,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
6
5
378 m²
2
Detached Villas in a Housing Project with Private Beach in Bodrum Gumusluk Bodrum luxury vil…
€3,43M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
7
6
579 m²
2
Sea View Detached Villas with Private Cove in a Forest in Bodrum The beachfront villas are l…
€8,03M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
6
4
455 m²
Detached Villas Intertwined with Nature in Bodrum Golkoy The villas in Mugla Bodrum for sale…
€4,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
300 m²
2
Detached Villas with Uninterrupted Sea Views in Bodrum Gundogan Villas are located in Gundog…
€1,40M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL