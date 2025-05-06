Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

5 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view of t…
$3,05M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  It …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom of th…
$1,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 449 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy beach…
Price on request
