Terraced Apartments for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

15 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
$1,26M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
$189,332
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
ID BD 771Exclusive apartments in De Luxe class complexWe offer you luxury apartments in an e…
$419,851
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey …
$288,812
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Apartment 11 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment 11 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
$3,14M
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dagbelen, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
$6,18M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gundogan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
$1,14M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
ID BD 1718Urgent sale! Apartments overlooking the lake in the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsul…
$145,333
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
ID BD 12776This unique residential complex is located near the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsu…
$250,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gumusluk, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gumusluk, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer new …
$433,630
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID BD 1968Apartments by the sea in one of the central areas of the cityWe offer unique apart…
$230,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer …
$974,746
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalik…
$1,51M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Turgutreis, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Turgutreis, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Tur…
$481,345
Leave a request
