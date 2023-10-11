Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bodrum
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Yalikavak
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
€950,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
€253,000

Property types in Bodrum

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir