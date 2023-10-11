Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Yalikavak
4
55 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Guendogan, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€2,14M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€888,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€940,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,81M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€2,35M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€1,25M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€850,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,85M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€2,10M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,65M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bodrum Gundogan Bodrum properties for sale are…
€617,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bodrum Gundogan Bodrum properties for sale are…
€360,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€1,56M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€1,09M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€734,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Apartments with Wide Balconies and Uninterrupted Sea View in Turkbuku Bodrum Luxe apartments…
€1,43M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Secure Project in Bodrum Apartments for sale in Bodrum h…
€480,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Secure Project in Bodrum Apartments for sale in Bodrum h…
€377,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea and City View Properties Close to Amenities in Bodrum Turkey Luxury properties are locat…
€330,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea and City View Properties Close to Amenities in Bodrum Turkey Luxury properties are locat…
€310,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Apartments with Two or Three Bedrooms in Gümbet Bodrum Well-located apartments are …
€1,75M

