Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak
4
Apartment
55 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
2
1
76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
Recommend
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
13
497 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
4
148 m²
2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
3
160 m²
6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
425 m²
2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
3
214 m²
3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€2,14M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
125 m²
2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€888,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
125 m²
2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€940,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
3
218 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,81M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
4
2
271 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€2,35M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
3
2
137 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€1,25M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
2
1
92 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€850,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
156 m²
2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,85M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
3
196 m²
2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€2,10M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
2
121 m²
2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,65M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
2
2
73 m²
2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
220 m²
2
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bodrum Gundogan Bodrum properties for sale are…
€617,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
1
105 m²
2
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bodrum Gundogan Bodrum properties for sale are…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
175 m²
3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€1,56M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
2
136 m²
3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€1,09M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
2
1
110 m²
3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€734,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
4
3
164 m²
Apartments with Wide Balconies and Uninterrupted Sea View in Turkbuku Bodrum Luxe apartments…
€1,43M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
4
2
107 m²
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Secure Project in Bodrum Apartments for sale in Bodrum h…
€480,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
3
2
109 m²
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Secure Project in Bodrum Apartments for sale in Bodrum h…
€377,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
3
100 m²
2
Sea and City View Properties Close to Amenities in Bodrum Turkey Luxury properties are locat…
€330,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
3
100 m²
2
Sea and City View Properties Close to Amenities in Bodrum Turkey Luxury properties are locat…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
4
170 m²
2/2
Sea View Apartments with Two or Three Bedrooms in Gümbet Bodrum Well-located apartments are …
€1,75M
Recommend
