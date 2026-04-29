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Shops for sale in Bayraklı, Turkey

2 properties total found
Shop 84 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Shop 84 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/47
Commercial Properties with Tenants on a Main Road in Izmir Bayraklı The commercial propertie…
$885,615
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Shop 63 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Shop 63 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Area 63 m²
Enjoy the privilege of the Folkart Towers Residence with your family and loved ones. Life is…
$159,428
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