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Shops for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

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сommercial properties
3
3 properties total found
Shop 87 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Investment New Shops on a Main Road in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is a rising district t…
$360 215
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Shop 175 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Shops on a Busy Main Road in İstanbul Başakşehir These elegant shops are located …
$603 557
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Shop 50 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 50 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
New Shops on the Main Street in Başakşehir These shops in Başakşehir, one of Istanbul’s dist…
$72 970
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