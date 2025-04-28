Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment Project in Başakşehir   Introducing a Prime Residential Opportunity in Başak…
$450,000
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/14
Bahçeşehir Project *Delivery: March 2025 Ready Title Deed 480 Apartments 2+1 | 3+1 20 …
$200,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
in the heart of Başakşehir: A Closer Look Project Overview: Mixed-Use Development: …
$490,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Project guaranteed by the Turkish government, suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship …
$400,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/14
Bahçeşehir Project *Delivery: March 2025 Ready Title Deed 480 Apartments 2+1 | 3+1 20 …
$300,000
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 10/21
The project has a total project area of ​​68,200 m2 and a construction area of ​​395,000 m2……
$270,000
1 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/11
The project is located in a privileged location in the center of Başakşehir district, among …
$296,000
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 15/21
The project has a total project area of ​​68,200 m2 and a construction area of ​​395,000 m2……
$425,000
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment Project in Başakşehir   Introducing a Prime Residential Opportunity in Başak…
$230,000
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 5/11
The project is located in a privileged location in the center of Başakşehir district, among …
$416,000
