Houses for sale in Arnavutkoey, Turkey

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Houses for sale in Arnavutkoy, Turkey

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Arnavutkoy, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Arnavutkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Arnavutkoy, located in the northern part of istanbul, is known for its peaceful atmosphere, …
$1,22M
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