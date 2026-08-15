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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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70 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship!Villa KIWI Sunset …
$3,15M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
BEKTAŞ VILLA 5, BEKTAŞ LOCATION. IT IS 124 km from ANTALYA AIRPORT, 44 km from GAZIPAS…
$574,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Located in one of Alanya’s most prestigious and serene residential areas, this elegant villa…
$440,188
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View House with Private Pool in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is a famous destinati…
$398,325
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
If you dream of owning your own home by the Mediterranean Sea, where every day begins with s…
$558,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
$787,894
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
SPECIAL AREA ON THE BEACH
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
IT IS AVAILABLE FOR CITIZENSHIP OUR INFINITY POOL AND LUSH GREEN GARDEN OFFER YOUR GUESTS…
$1,18M
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Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 434 m²
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE ELEVA…
$1,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PARKING AREA: YES (2) PRIVATE POOL: YES  PRIVATE GARDEN: YES BBQ AREA Y…
$977,108
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 472 m²
Number of floors 2
$160,158
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC  DEPO …
$1,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
KONAKLI/ALANYA In-site detached villa 1 acre of land 520 m2 session 5+1 detac…
$1,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
ALANYA / KARGICAK 4 Bedrooms + 2 Living Rooms 4 en-suite bathrooms 6 washbasins Villa Us…
$726,089
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
KONAKLI/ALANYA 3+1 DETACHED VILLA 200 M2 2 BALCONIES 2 TERRACES 2 TOILETS NUM…
$300,296
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
on the sale of two -story   The villa is 2000 meters from the sea.   Our villa is compared …
$444,789
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 983 m²
Number of floors 2
II – Kargicak, Alanya   II is a new unique villa complex located in Kargicak Alanya. …
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 3
House in Alanya Do you value silence, spaciousness and clean air? This offer is for you! Bas…
$1,20M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
ALANYA AVSALLAR 7+2 400 M2 VILLA 1000 m2 GARDEN has no neighbors completely deta…
$644,018
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TOTAL LAND AREA 400 sq…
$436,793
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
on the sale of two -story   Villa   3+1 in the Karghydzhak - Alania region. The villa is 2…
$477,334
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
2 FLOOR, 4+1 AMERICAN KITCHEN LOCATION : KIZILCASEHIR 264 ISLAND 8 PLOT LAND AREA: 500m2 …
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached villa with sea and mountain views in Kargicak, Alanya.   The villa for sale is on…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
TEPE / ALANYA 3 BEDROOM 1 HALL 220 M2 SESSION FULLY FURNISHED ON THE SITE …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
İNCEKUM/ ALANYA ALARA VILLA 4+1 350 M2 VILLA GARDEN 1000 M2 WITH PRIVATE POOL …
$437,842
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ALANYA/BEKTAŞ 3+1 250m2 COMPLETE RENOVATED DETACHED GARDEN FULL ALANYA VIEW
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA INFORMATION There will be 2 Villas in 1000 M2 Plot. Each villa has 500 m2 of land an…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 3 b…
$2,08M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
ALANYA AVSALLAR 6 bedrooms 2 living rooms 6 bathrooms 365 m2 villa 752 m2 gar…
$780,771
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