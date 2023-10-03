Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction.   With great pl…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Fully Furnished Excellent Mansion for Sale with Panoramic View The antique mansion for sale …
€2,37M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas For Sale in Alanya Kargicak with Private Pool and Garden Villas for sale are l…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€890,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Detached House in a Peaceful Location in Kargıcak, Alanya The luxurious house is situ…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Sea and Castle View Villas in Cikcilli Alanya The villas for sale are situated in the…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€775,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€675,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View Detached Villa in a Luxurious Project in Kargıcak Alanya The detached vi…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yesiloez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yesiloez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra-Luxury Detached Villas in a Project in Yesiloz Alanya The detached villas are located …
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Kargicak Alanya …
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€310,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Luxury Villas Offering a Unique Life in Tepe Alanya Luxury villas are located in Tepe, Alany…
€825,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Amazing View Villas Offering Luxe Life in Bektaş Alanya Luxury villas are located in Bektaş,…
€1,75M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa with Luxury Design and Sea View in Alanya Kargicak The luxury villa is locate…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury and New Detached Villas Intertwined with Nature in Alanya The detached villas are loc…
€875,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern-Design Detached Villas in Kargıcak Alanya Modern villas are situated in one of the mo…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Alanya Bektaş with City and Sea Views and Swimming Pool Bektaş is a popul…
€1,18M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Alanya Bektaş with City and Sea Views and Swimming Pool Bektaş is a popul…
€940,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Detached Houses with Panoramic City Views in Alanya Tepe The detached houses are located in …
€885,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
€275,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,00M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
€520,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
€490,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ishakli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ishakli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
€1,50M

