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Villa for short term rent in Alanya, Turkey

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1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
~300 m² · 4 bedrooms · up to 8 guests · 2 floors · private pool Have you ever woken up to th…
$455
per night
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