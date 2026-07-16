Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Alanya, Turkey

;
2 properties total found
Commercial Shop for Rent in Alanya, Saray, Near the Beach in Oba, Turkey
Commercial Shop for Rent in Alanya, Saray, Near the Beach
Oba, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to lease a commercial shop in Alanya, Saray, id…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 900 m² in Kestel, Turkey
Shop 900 m²
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 900 m²
Spacious Seafront Shop for Rent in Alanya Kestel Kestel is one of the most popular residenti…
$4,693
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go