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Residential property for sale in Akyurt, Turkey

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Akyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 14
Secure 1-Bedroom Apartments with Mall Concept in Ankara Akyurt The apartments are located in…
$102,067
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