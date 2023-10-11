Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Aksu, Turkey

4 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Aksu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Dream apartment 1 + 1 with own gardenArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashBuilt on a land plot of 1…
€155,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Aksu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Chic apartment 1 + 1 in the attractive new complex of AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashB…
€130,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Calkaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
€144,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Calkaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new quality suite near the airport in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altyn…
€236,000
