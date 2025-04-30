Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Aksu, Turkey

villas
7
townhouses
7
duplexes
5
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go