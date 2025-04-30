Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Aksu, Turkey

villas
7
townhouses
7
duplexes
5
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$97,537
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
In Altintas, the rapidly appreciating region of Antalya, a 7-room triplex villa with elevato…
$2,21M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$124,011
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Features 7 Room 5 Bathrooms Gross: 340 m2 Net: 300 m2 Private Pool Detached Ga…
$831,661
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex is built on a large land area of 150,000 square meters and consists of 96 villas…
$6,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go