Pool Apartments for sale in Aksu, Turkey

16 properties total found
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 46 m²
A premium class residential complex, which will become an altyntash pearl. The complex is …
$178,386
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 54 m²
A unique hotel type investment project, offering luxurious accommodation year -round. The …
$218,027
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 52 m²
On an area of ​​35,000 square meters there is a residential complex in the Altyntash area in…
$163,651
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/7
VI Amar Begonvil, the sixth project of the popular VI Amar series, is located in the Altynta…
$113,442
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 42 m²
The attractive project of the residential complex, presented in the best traditions of moder…
$218,027
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
3 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
intallment plan 42 months by turkish lira With Turkish government guarantee payment pl…
$260,000
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 42 m²
Elite residential complex in Antalya. LCD is built in the Altyntash area 6 km from the cit…
$220,009
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/7
Sold 1+1 in Altyntash – Elite complex with full infrastructure Looking for comfortable hou…
Price on request
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 61 m²
A prestigious residential complex located in Altıntaş Aksu district on a land area of ​​7716…
$154,694
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
This unique apartment, located in the Kundu hotel area, combines comfort and luxury. Here ar…
$92,425
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 35 m²
Residential complex of apartments and villas in the Altyntash area, Antalya. The complex w…
$153,939
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 44 m²
The premium residential complex in the Altyntash area of ​​the city of Antalya.   the projec…
$172,433
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
intallment plan 42 months by turkish lira With Turkish government guarantee   payme…
$150,000
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2
intallment plan 42 months by turkish lira With Turkish government guarantee payment pl…
$215,000
Apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 50 m²
The new project   will be built on its own acquired land with a total area of ​​10.155 m2, p…
$211,796
