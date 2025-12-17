Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
237
House Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 556 m²
LAY22774 This newly finished 5-bedroom villa in Layan offers generous indoor and outd…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
TAL6515 Modern villa with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The area of the land on whi…
$190,406
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
TAL22614 Step into a world of understated elegance and tropical charm with this beaut…
$536,311
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
CHE22638 This exclusive collection of private pool villas offers a unique blend of pr…
$847,308
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
TAL6538 Special offer: Rental Guarantee  - 6% for 3 years (payments begin a month af…
$174,330
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
TAL22269 Experience a blend of modern elegance and traditional charm with this newly …
$253,558
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Area 250 m²
TAL22387 Enjoy the ultimate luxury at these villas, specially designed for the select…
$491,883
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 593 m²
LAY7165 This villa is located in a scenic natural location and can boast not only a p…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 473 m²
TAL21829 This is an exciting new collection of exquisite villas with private pool and…
$1,04M
Leave a request
CultureCulture
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 488 m²
BAN22551 Step into a private world of tropical elegance and timeless design with this…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
LAG22224 Nestled within the largest complex in Laguna, this two-story villa offers an…
$825,094
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
TAL22203 Welcome to a realm of unparalleled luxury and tranquility nestled in the vib…
$631,514
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
TAL7194 Brand New Pool Villa Project in Thalang area 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom Dining ar…
$599,780
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
TAL22611 The perfect blend of serene living and smart investment with this limited co…
$853,655
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 244 m²
NAY6665 A new impressive complex of tropical villas located in the Nai Yang area. Eac…
$588,235
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
BAN22152 Unveiling a contemporary retreat in Phuket, Thailand - a 3-bedroom pool vill…
$853,655
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
TAL21969 Embracing the irresistible charm of countryside dwellings, drawing Inspirati…
$729,573
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 352 m²
BAN7061 This villa is a part of a new exciting project in Bang Tao where an ultra-lux…
$812,051
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
TAL22620 These limited-edition villas present a rare opportunity to own a private res…
$758,451
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
TAL22670 This limited collection of only 8 private pool villas blends tropical sereni…
$515,505
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 567 m²
BAN22210 Stunning Villa in Bang Tao, Phuket – Your Dream Home Awaits Discover the per…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
TAL22681 Special Promotion Buy a villa at Freehold price and receive a brand-new BYD…
$420,480
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Anchan Mountain Breeze, a new development phase by the renowned Anchan Villa project develop…
$970,289
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
TAL22578 Step into a world of privacy and sophistication with these beautifully desig…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
CHE22265 Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a luxurious 3-storied villa in a …
$888,072
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 219 m²
BAN7068 What is available at the villa? Grand built up area of 424 sq.m.  Internal a…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
TAL21970 Embracing the irresistible charm of countryside dwellings, drawing Inspirati…
$894,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
TAL21721 The project will be built in 4 phases, with 38 houses planned total. Last, 4…
$692,932
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 444 m²
LAY6893 New complex of exclusive villas inspired by South Thai architecture and desig…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
TAL22386 Step into a world where elegance meets simplicity. This limited collection o…
$586,768
Leave a request

Property types in Thep Krasatti

villas

Properties features in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go