Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
237
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This townhouse, with recent renovations, is a hidden gem at a fantastic price! Nestled in a …
$91,215
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$823,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 709 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 1
An attractive opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, whe…
$974,473
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Thep Krasatti

villas

Properties features in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go