Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Houses with swimming pool in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
237
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious new villa with private pool for sale. The perfect combination of a large living spa…
$235,627
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 853 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Anchan Mountain Breeze, a new development phase by the renowned Anchan Villa project develop…
$970,289
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 1
A new project for a unique design The project consists of private houses with three, four…
$587,509
Leave a request
VernaVerna

Property types in Thep Krasatti

villas

Properties features in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go