Apartment in a new building Proekt ViKata 3 - Ostrov Phuket Tailand

Project - Vikata 3 Phuket Island (Thailand)

There are 130 apartments in the complex.

Date of construction 4th quarter 2024.

The distance to the sea is 300 meters to Kata beach and 700 meters to Karon beach.

Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years

At the cost of an apartment of 117K $, the annual income will be from 8.1K $.

Form of ownership - at your choice Freehold / Leasehold.

Installment during construction.

Individual terms of payment and installments are discussed additionally.

Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.

Possible remote registration of the transaction

Possible payment with cryptocurrency

Professional property management from the developer (fully passive income).

Annual rise in the cost of real estate on the island = 3-10% (due to land shortages and construction restrictions)

Inflation in Thailand - less than 1%

A world-class, year-round popular resort, the demand for rent has always exceeded supply.

When buying real estate with a total cost of $ 350K, we help to issue an investor visa for a period of 5 years.

? Having absorbed the entire spectrum of world trends, Phuket9 presents the concept of the complex as close to nature as possible, integrating the smoothness of the lines into the classical angular development of the tourist area.

? The overall balance of types of apartments and modern solutions for the arrangement, to the maximum extent, are a competitive project in the Kata area of Phuket.

? In the current circumstances, the complex can be called the only one of its kind in this location of Phuket.

? On the roof of the complex there is a pool with panoramic views, a bar and a separate entrance to the gym with shower rooms and a sauna.

? The hotel will be managed by Hotels9, a hotel group of Phuket9. The estimated class of the hotel is 4 stars, but only the need for a 5-minute walk for Kata Beach separates from the highest category.

? The third phase of the condominium chooses environmental friendliness and space as its main narrative. A significant segment of apartments is confidently declared in the premium segment, and some of the top units have their own swimming pools.

Hiking accessibility to the magnificent beach, the highly developed tourist infrastructure and the neighborhood with other popular areas of Phuket (Karon, Chalong) largely distinguish Wekata 3. The previous phases of the complex already accept tourists and apartment owners and receive high quality ratings in all booking systems.

? Limited in height construction adjacent infrastructure and hotels allow you to get the most open spaces on the roofs of buildings. The third phase also includes popular rooftop pool bars with panoramic views.

? Own infrastructure of the complex has everything necessary for a comfortable rest. The spacious gym with partial sea views is designed taking into account the preferences of both simple connoisseurs of a healthy lifestyle and for more demanding athletes.

? Guests with children have always been one of the most important landmarks for the developer. In the Wekata 3 complex, following the traditions, there is a cozy play area and a children's club.

? The arrangement of cafes and restaurants is represented by spacious halls with high ceilings and panoramic windows. As in all the projects of the company, nutrition plays a special role, providing maximum service without having to leave the complex.

? Interior design of apartments develops at the peak of the possibilities of its price range, in fact, it offers a completely premium class within the affordable budget.

? Two-bedroom apartments due to the optimization of spaces, offer comparable comfort of a full-fledged villa, apartments equipped with their own swimming pool, even surpass in convenience.

Fully functional kitchens, living area and isolated rooms will be comfortable enough for family holidays, and for long-term rental or permanent residence of apartment owners.

? Particular emphasis is placed on one-bedroom apartments. Accommodation of a small family or just a couple of travelers in comfort is radically superior to an ordinary hotel room.

? Relatively small, and became an absolute classic of Phuket studio apartments are also included in the pool of apartments. Due to proven ergonomic solutions, apartments of this type have enough space despite their modest size.

Procedure for registration of the transaction:

Reservation (deposit/deposit) - 3K $

* The amount is included in the value of the property.

** Non-refundable deposit

If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will get 3 sets to sign and 2 of them to send back. On the basis of the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract.

1st payment 30% (net of reservation) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation

Other payments are discussed individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can pay quarterly.

The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months.

** Please note that the payment schedule may vary as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase.

Additional payment (one-horse after 100% payment):

Registration of ownership:

Freehold - 6.3 per cent

Leasehold - 1.1 per cent

Installation of water and light meters - $ 600

Major repairs - 500 THB per 1 m2

Annual payments:

Maintenance of common areas - 60 THB per 1 m2

? Interested in the offer or want to learn more about the prospects and opportunities of investing in real estate in Phuket, write to us now