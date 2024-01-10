UAE
Cottages for sale in UAE
Cottage 8 rooms
Dubai, UAE
8
1 529 m²
5
Luxury villa for sale on Palm Jumeirah. Completely renovated and fully furnished with stunn…
€36,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 8 rooms
Dubai, UAE
8
795 m²
3
Billionaire Row Villa for sale on the island of Palm Jumeirah on the shore of G bedrooms 8 p…
€15,08M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 8 rooms
Dubai, UAE
8
795 m²
3
Billionaire Row Villa for sale on the island of Palm Jumeirah on the shore of G bedrooms 8 p…
€15,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 72 rooms
Dubai, UAE
72
6 410 m²
14
Brand new building in the heart of DIP, Dubai. The residential building is fully leased Net …
€8,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 132 rooms
Dubai, UAE
132
16 737 m²
14
The best investment proposal for a future metro line. New building for sale in International…
€16,34M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4
220 m²
2
Step into the epitome of luxury living with this exquisite 5-bedroom villa in the heart of S…
€854,506
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4
220 m²
2
Experience the epitome of luxury living in this exquisite 5-bedroom villa in the heart of Sa…
€842,229
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4
214 m²
2
Welcome to the luxurious living experience at Elan in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai. This stunning 3-…
€703,456
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
363 m²
2
The super-luxury villa features a modern aesthetic and high-end design and architecture. The…
€2,14M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
144 m²
2
Embrace a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury in this exceptional 4-bedroom apartment at Malta …
€543,019
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 6 rooms
Dubai, UAE
6
650 m²
6
Etagi Real Estate LLC is proud to offer this 6 Bedroom Villa located in Jumeirah Park, Dubai…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 6 rooms
Dubai, UAE
6
650 m²
6
Etagi Real Estate LLC is proud to offer this 6 Bedroom Villa located in Jumeirah Park, Dubai…
€3,72M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 6 rooms
Dubai, UAE
6
650 m²
6
Etagi Real Estate LLC is proud to offer this 6 Bedroom Villa located in Jumeirah Park, Dubai…
€3,72M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4
974 m²
2
Arabella 2 by Dubai Properties, a prestigious home address that offers Villas and Townhouses…
€1,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4
330 m²
2
Contemporary Living in the Heart of Nature at Verdana, Dubai Investment Park! Experience a h…
€205,113
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
747 m²
2
This super unique villa is one of a kind, stately, and luxurious; it results from joining tw…
€3,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
747 m²
2
This super unique villa is one of a kind, stately, and luxurious; it results from joining tw…
€2,97M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 10 rooms
Dubai, UAE
10
1 310 m²
4
Property details BUA 14102.88 sq. ft. Plot area: 9729 sq. ft. 6 bedrooms 8 Bathroom 2 Kitche…
€49,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
500 m²
2
Reconnect and reinvigorate your senses in places of incredible natural beauty with meaningfu…
€32,72M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
260 m²
2
Discover the epitome of comfortable living with this impeccable two-bedroom townhouse for sa…
€802,187
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
260 m²
2
Discover the epitome of comfortable living with this impeccable two-bedroom townhouse for sa…
€805,072
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
5
758 m²
2
Jumeirah Park is a project conceptualized and built by master developer Nakheel Properties. …
€2,22M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
5
758 m²
2
Jumeirah Park is a project conceptualized and built by master developer Nakheel Properties. …
€2,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
221 m²
2
Welcome to the charming 3-bedroom residence at ShamsTown Square! This delightful property of…
€530,677
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
201 m²
2
The 2-storey 3-bedroom townhouse features high ceilings, stylish interiors, a comfortable la…
€740,480
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
201 m²
2
The 2-storey 3-bedroom townhouse features high ceilings, stylish interiors, a comfortable la…
€743,143
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
201 m²
2
The 2-storey 3-bedroom townhouse features high ceilings, stylish interiors, a comfortable la…
€743,143
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4
294 m²
2
Elie Saab VIE at The Fields is a new premium residential project from GCo, located in the pr…
€1,11M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4
294 m²
2
Elie Saab VIE at The Fields is a new premium residential project from GCo, located in the pr…
€1,11M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage
Dubai, UAE
3
253 m²
2
Etagi Real Estate LLC is proud to offer this 3 Bedroom Townhouse located in Al Hebiah Third …
€814,528
Recommend
Leave a request
