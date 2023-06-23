Summer in Thailand is quite hot — the temperature reaches +30-35 ° C. With such weather, it is especially nice to hide from the heat in your own home with pools and sun loungers in the shade. And that is exactly the kind of beautiful villa that we will be reviewing today.

Villa 3 room villa Phuket, Thailand € 515,000 5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1

On Phuket Island, next to Bang Tao Beach, a beautiful villa with a total area of 296 sq.m. is for sale. The house was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of land with a total area of 381 m².

The layout includes 5 rooms (3 of which are bedrooms), 3 bathrooms, and spacious terraces with equipped relaxation areas. The villa also has a private pool of 4×10 meters, surrounded by a tropical garden with a terrace for sunbathing, alfresco breakfasts, and a barbecue area.

The house is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. Thanks to the panoramic windows in every room the villa is filled with light, and the bright walls in warm colors only emphasize this effect.

The interior of the villa is well thought out to the smallest detail, the house looks cozy. Looking at the photos, you want to stop and study the design elements in each room for a long time. The modern lines of the interior, combined with the simplicity of the furniture forms, create the impression of a perfectly filled space.

From the house you can reach the beach of Bang Tao by own car in just 7 minutes, there are beach clubs Catch, Dream Beach Club, and all conditions for a quality beach holiday. A 5-minute drive from the house is Villa Market supermarket, shopping street Boat Avenue, and shopping complex Porto de Phuket. Near the complex, there is a luxury Laguna complex with restaurants, spas, boutiques, and a golf course. A 10-minute drive to the picturesque beaches of Surin, Laem Sing, and Kamala.

According to the seller, the annual increase in the value of such properties on the island is 3%. This is due to limitations of the natural landscape (Phuket is an island and the land is not getting larger) and restrictions on construction. In Phuket, there are a lot of national parks and nature reserves, where you can not build and in addition, there are restrictions on the number of stories. The authorities want to keep the island as green and environmentally friendly as possible.