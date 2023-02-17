You will soon have to pay to enter Thailand. The exact timing and details are below.

The Thai authorities will charge entry fees to tourists. This is expected to begin as early as June 2023.

How much will it cost for someone to enter Thailand? The fee for air travel will be 300 baht (approximately $8.6); for those entering by sea or land, the fee is half that (150 baht).

How will the money be charged? The fee will be added to the cost of airline tickets, but what method will be used for entry by land is not yet fully known.

It is worth noting that the country has long wanted to take such measures, but because of the pandemic, these plans were shelved. And now, thanks to the resumed tourist boom, the authorities have decided to do it.

The Thai government expects to add about 3.9 billion baht to the budget this year. Part of the money will be spent on the development of local attractions, and part will be used to cover medical and accident insurance for tourists during their stay in the country.