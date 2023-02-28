To buy an apartment on the seashore in the shadow of tropical forests is a dream, isn’t it? However, in most cases, such housing is really expensive, and only a few buyers are ready for such a purchase. However, we have found new buildings in Thailand with prices starting from €37,630.

Phuket is the capital of Phuket province, which is located on the island of the same name in Thailand. The city is located on the west coast in the Andaman Sea of the Indian Ocean.

The endless flow of tourists gives a powerful impetus to the development of the city — there are more and more stores, cafes, gyms, and beauty salons. Gradually the island is being developed with new housing. However, given the natural limitations of the territory, this process will not last forever, which is why real estate on the island is already in high demand.

A 20 sq.m. apartment for €37,630

Apartments for sale in Phuket in a new building — a seven-storey building with 215 apartments. The complex is located in the north of the island, near Nai Yang Beach, surrounded by a green jungle national park, beautiful beaches, and an endless sea. The international airport is just five minutes away. There are many stores and restaurants within walking distance.

The listing states that the condominium design is presented in a minimalist style with high-tech elements. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, a gym, a recreation area, a beautiful garden, and parking. Every detail has been thought out to the smallest detail.

Currently, studios (20.5 sqm, 21.25 sq.m., 22.5 sq.m., 27 sq.m., 32.8 sq.m.) and one-bedroom apartments (34.65 sq.m.) are available for purchase. The cost of a studio of 20.5 sq.m. is € 37,630 (there is a flexible system of installments). This will be an apartment with a sleeping area, living room, bathroom, and kitchen, which is partitioned. By the way, the space in each apartment is divided so as to make living in it as comfortable as possible.

Apartment in a hotel for €40,822

On the shores of Bangtao Beach, the hotel is still under construction, where you can now buy your own room-apartment. You can choose from 196 rooms ranging from studio apartments to well-equipped family suites.

Bangtao has a thriving beach club culture and is conveniently located near the stores and bars on Boat Avenue, as well as restaurants, shopping malls, and the golf course at the Pond Resorts. Several pools are on site under construction, additional amenities include a spa, a kids club, and hotel restaurants. The hotel’s overall concept is built around the principle of «luxury living with a view of the beach».

The developer offers exciting programs for property management or buyout after a certain period of time.

Apartment for €43,864

1 room apartment Phuket, Thailand € 42,621 2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 7

Another new building is ready to open its doors to investors and buyers. The residential complex, which consists of two seven-storey buildings, is located 700 meters from Layan Beach and 500 meters from the most elite area of the island Laguna BangTao Beach, where the most expensive Phuket hotels are located.

The complex will have a fitness room, two swimming pools, a sauna, a children’s room, round the clock security. Plus each building will have underground parking and free WiFi in public areas.

The apartments have different layouts, and comfortable, ergonomic organization of space. You can choose from one- and two-bedroom apartments with areas from 39 to 90 sq.m. The price includes finishing, built-in furniture, and air conditioning.

The complex is scheduled to be completed in December 2023. The developer offers an interest-free installment plan for the entire period of construction.