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Residential complex Dream

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$47,845
;
3
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ID: 3841
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

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Русский Русский
DREAM COMPLEXDate of delivery - sq. 2026A magnificent residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. Pratamnak is one of the best areas of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and leisurely rest.The complex is located 5 minutes drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratamnak Hill and within walking distance of the Dream condominium.All apartments in the Dream complex are sold with clean finishes. All apartments are equipped with European standard kitchen and air conditioning. All apartments have ceiling spot lighting, bathrooms are lined with floor-to-ceiling tiles and each apartment has a place for a washing machine.COMPLEX TERRITORY:
  • Rooftop terrace with fitness room, Jacuzzi, swimming pool and Finnish sauna
  • Underground parking
  • Pool on the first floor
  • Security 24/7
  • 2 elevators
  • Laundry
Infrastructure of the region:
  • Golden Buddha
  • The princess' residence
  • Walking Street
  • Markets
  • Observation deck
  • Cozy garden with Chinese statues
  • Central Festival Shopping Complex
  • Massage parlors
  • Beaches.
  • Pattaya Park Water Park
  • The restaurants
  • Spa and more
  • Golf club
  • Piers Bali High
  • Shops
Distance to the beaches:Yinyom Beach - 850 metresPratumnak Beach - 1000 metres
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 34.0
Price per m², USD 2,053
Apartment price, USD 69,800
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 29.4
Price per m², USD 2,095
Apartment price, USD 61,600
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 21.6
Price per m², USD 2,120
Apartment price, USD 45,800

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

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Residential complex Dream
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$47,845
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