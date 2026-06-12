Residential complex Dream

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DREAM COMPLEXDate of delivery - sq. 2026A magnificent residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. Pratamnak is one of the best areas of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and leisurely rest.The complex is located 5 minutes drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratamnak Hill and within walking distance of the Dream condominium.All apartments in the Dream complex are sold with clean finishes. All apartments are equipped with European standard kitchen and air conditioning. All apartments have ceiling spot lighting, bathrooms are lined with floor-to-ceiling tiles and each apartment has a place for a washing machine.COMPLEX TERRITORY:
Rooftop terrace with fitness room, Jacuzzi, swimming pool and Finnish sauna
Underground parking
Pool on the first floor
Security 24/7
2 elevators
Laundry
Infrastructure of the region:
Golden Buddha
The princess' residence
Walking Street
Markets
Observation deck
Cozy garden with Chinese statues
Central Festival Shopping Complex
Massage parlors
Beaches.
Pattaya Park Water Park
The restaurants
Spa and more
Golf club
Piers Bali High
Shops
Distance to the beaches:Yinyom Beach - 850 metresPratumnak Beach - 1000 metres