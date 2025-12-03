  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Residential complex THE ORIGIN KATHU PATONG

Residential complex THE ORIGIN KATHU PATONG

Kathu, Thailand
from
$71,279
;
14
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33039
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Phuket! Beautiful apartment in the project The Origin Kathu-Patong, ideal for both living and renting. High rental yield potential due to the popularity of the area.
The expected return is about 8-10% per year.
Installment!
Just 10 minutes to Patong Beach!
All furniture is included in the price (refrigerator, TV and washing machine are not included).
Facilities: video surveillance, coworking space, fitness, garden, laundry, lobby, parking, roof, security, swimming pool.
Location:
- the popular shopping center Central Phuket Floresta, 5 minutes;
Patong Beach is only 10 minutes away;
- Karon Kata beach, 20 minutes;
- The cultural charm of Phuket Old Town, 15 minutes drive.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Kathu, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Karon, Thailand
from
$137,045
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$724,670
Residential complex New residential complex of two-level villas with swimming pools a few steps from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$334,581
Residential complex New development of furnished villas with pools in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$983,702
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,537
You are viewing
Residential complex THE ORIGIN KATHU PATONG
Kathu, Thailand
from
$71,279
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Show all Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$128,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Radisson Blu is located among exclusive luxury hotel complexes, on the border with Sirinat National Park, and Layan Beach is 350 meters away. Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$737,622
The entrance creates a boutique hotel feel, with a reception desk (for reception and concierge) and a welcoming lounge area. During the day, the lobby transforms from a place to make an important call and have a coffee, to a meeting place in the evening. Adjacent to the lobby are multifuncti…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Show all Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Apart-hotel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern condominium in the Andaman City complex, located in the Choeng Thalei area (Phuket), just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two 7-storey buildings with a total area of ​​about 9.5000 m2 and only 311 apartments. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
Show all publications