Residential complex Cozy villa complex with pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

This small complex consists of only 3 magnificent villas with swimming pools, green areas and parking. Bringing contemporary design elements together with a tropical touch, spacious pool villas is built to ventilate and maximize natural light. Architectural philosophy centers on balance, allowing the elements of stone wood, water and metal to flow in harmony. Quiet location is optimal for families or visitors to Phuket looking for rest and relaxation.

All villas feature spacious living and dining areas, modern kitchens, private pools and ample parking spaces surrounded by lush gardens.

Guaranteed build time of 10 months.

Buying off-plan ensures that you will see an appreciation of 20 to 30% as soon as your villa is handed over.

Legal experts assist you in overseeing all aspects of land transfer, title deeds and payment terms.

Full service property management partners ensure that villa marketing, guest management, booking systems, housekeeping and security are fully taken care of in your absence.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Thalang area has a well-developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility: a convenient interchange allows you to get to almost any corner of the island. In the north, there is the Laem Sai pier, from which you can go to the mainland of Thailand, to Phanga, buy a boat tour, and also eat fresh seafood in local cafes. On the hills is the Khao Phra Thaeo National Park with a hiking trail, where you can enjoy the pristine nature of the island. The area is suitable for a quiet and measured life, there is stunning nature and not many people.