Terraced Apartments for sale in Kathu, Thailand

12 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
$50,400
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand We offer furnished …
$218,706
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services n…
$361,535
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197,278
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala B…
$174,113
2 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$117,092
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury residential complex with swimming pools in the center of Phuket, Thailand We offer o…
$87,619
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Tha…
$85,289
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
$85,147
2 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 7
Buy-to-let apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex, Kamala, Ph…
$230,726
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
$67,495
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket…
$112,050
