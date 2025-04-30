Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Kathu, Thailand

6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
$50,400
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services n…
$361,535
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197,278
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala B…
$174,113
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$117,092
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket…
$112,050
Leave a request

