  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kathu, Thailand

Patong
146
Pa Tong
140
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
This very unique condo is located less then 50 meters to Patong beach. Its walking distance …
$156,997
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 p…
$69,680
1 bedroom apartment in ban ket ho, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
ban ket ho, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 7/7
Experience the best of Phuket living in this stunning new home in Kathu, Phuket. This 7-stor…
$255,945
Condo 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 p…
$69,680
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/8
This sea view studio in Patong has views of the Andaman sea and Patong city.It is only a few…
$138,209
Condo 2 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 p…
$117,088
2 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
Experience the best of Phuket living in this stunning 2-bedroom home in Kathu, Thalang. This…
$112,421
2 bedroom apartment in ban ket ho, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
ban ket ho, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/7
This 2-bed 2-bathroom condominium is overlooking the Phuket Golf and Country Club.With 100 s…
$276,508
