  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Kathu, Thailand

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Welcome to the extraordinary world of luxury living in Phuket, crafted by an Australian deve…
$85,978
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8/8
Immerse yourself in the essence of nature at our extraordinary Phuket residence. Inspired by…
$54,434
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Spacious Studio for Sale just 100m from Kamala Beach Introducing a spacious studio span…
$171,629
Leave a request
