Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kathu, Thailand

14 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on an extraordinary coastal living experience with a splendid condominium nestled in …
$181,190
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Invest in luxury apartments surrounded by mountains and forest! Guaranteed income of 6% per …
$284,575
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand We offer furnished …
$218,706
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197,278
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8/8
Immerse yourself in the essence of nature at our extraordinary Phuket residence. Inspired by…
$54,434
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/8
A unique investment offer on the island of Phuket!House from the Investor! Sale under the as…
$133,689
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Invest in luxurious apartments surrounded by mountains and forest! Guaranteed income 6% per …
$268,874
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Tha…
$85,289
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
$85,147
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Explore a hidden gem in the heart of Phuket Town, featuring affordable condos designed for m…
$130,174
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
$67,495
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Discover luxury and comfort in the heart of Kamala with our unique offer. Just steps away fr…
$90,759
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Spacious Studio for Sale just 100m from Kamala Beach Introducing a spacious studio span…
$171,629
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket…
$112,050
