  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kathu, Thailand

Patong
146
Pa Tong
140
11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on an extraordinary coastal living experience with a splendid condominium nestled in …
$181,190
$181,190
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
This very unique condo is located less then 50 meters to Patong beach. Its walking distance …
$156,997
$156,997


Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/8
Finished housing! High rental yield! Good repair!Full luxury furnishings, as well as a wide …
$126,031
$126,031


Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Welcome to the extraordinary world of luxury living in Phuket, crafted by an Australian deve…
$85,978
$85,978
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197,278
$197,278
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The modern residential complex is strategically located just 200 meters away from the beauti…
$217,717
$217,717
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Immerse yourself in the world of refined comfort with this stylish studio in a newly built r…
$71,397
$71,397
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Explore a hidden gem in the heart of Phuket Town, featuring affordable condos designed for m…
$130,174
$130,174
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
$67,495
$67,495
1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Discover luxury and comfort in the heart of Kamala with our unique offer. Just steps away fr…
$90,759
$90,759
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Spacious Studio for Sale just 100m from Kamala Beach Introducing a spacious studio span…
$171,629
$171,629

